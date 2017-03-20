Sports Listen

USA Today names 1st woman, Joanne Lipman, as top editor

By TALI ARBEL
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 4:18 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Gannett has named Joanne Lipman as the editor-in-chief of USA Today, one of the country’s biggest newspapers. She’s the first woman to top the masthead, although the paper has had temporary female top editors.

Lipman has been with McLean, Virginia-based Gannett Co. since December 2015 and will keep her chief content officer position.

A former Wall Street Journal reporter and editor, she founded a Conde Nast business magazine, Portfolio, to much fanfare in 2007, shortly before the financial crisis. The magazine folded two years later.

Patty Michalski, who had been USA Today’s acting editor-in-chief, will now focus on digital efforts for USA Today and Gannett’s other papers. She reports to Lipman.

Gannett also owns newspapers such as the Arizona Republic, Detroit Free Press and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

