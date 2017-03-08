Utility working on repairs after electric substation fire

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Crews are working to restore electricity hours after a fire in a north Philadelphia utility substation.

PECO says 5,455 homes and businesses are still without power Wednesday morning.

The blaze was reported at the substation shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday and it knocked out service to more than 35,000 customers.

No injuries were reported.

The Philadelphia High School for Girls and E.W. Rhodes Middle School are closed because of the substation fire.