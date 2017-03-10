Virginia hospital: medical information improperly accessed

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Commonwealth University Health System is notifying roughly 2,700 patients that their medical records have been improperly accessed.

Officials for the health system say that an investigation revealed that between Jan. 3 and Jan. 10, employees of some community physician groups and an employee of a contracted vendor accessed electronic records that included patient names, addresses, health insurance providers and other sensitive medical information. The information wasn’t disseminated or inappropriately used, officials say, however the employees responsible have been fired. VCU officials say the health system has implemented new safeguards to protect patient information.