Sports Listen

Trending:

Budget in their handsGovernment reorgHiring FreezeCuts at your agency?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » VW sales dip as…

VW sales dip as demand weakens in western Europe, China

By master
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 6:49 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Volkswagen says its global deliveries were down 0.9 percent in February compared with a year earlier as lower sales in China and western Europe outweighed improved performances in the continent’s east and the United States.

The Volkswagen Group, which includes brands such as Audi and Skoda, said Friday it delivered 686,900 vehicles last month.

Sales in western Europe were down 4 percent to 251,700, while sales in China dropped 1.9 percent to 223,000.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

In central and Eastern Europe, however, deliveries rose 11.6 percent to 55,500. The picture also was brighter in the Americas — U.S. sales rose 13.3 percent to 42,800 and South American sales climbed 4.1 percent to 35,400.

Advertisement

In the year’s first two months, the Volkswagen Group delivered 1.5 million vehicles, 2.6 percent fewer than a year earlier.

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » VW sales dip as…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1802: West Point Military Academy established

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson visits Detroit High School named in his honor

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7199 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.2043 0.0147 2.42%
L 2030 27.9878 0.0250 3.47%
L 2040 30.0890 0.0319 3.99%
L 2050 17.2325 0.0212 4.47%
G Fund 15.2612 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4708 -0.0100 0.94%
C Fund 32.9922 -0.0522 5.95%
S Fund 42.9392 0.0542 4.66%
I Fund 26.3704 0.1832 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.