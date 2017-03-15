Sports Listen

Woman burned after headphones explode on flight to Australia

By master
March 15, 2017
SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian woman suffered burns to her face after her battery-operated headphones exploded during a flight from Beijing to Melbourne, Australian air safety investigators said Wednesday.

The woman, whose name was not released, fell asleep on the plane while wearing the headphones and awoke to a loud explosion about two hours into the flight, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said in a statement about the Feb. 19 incident. The woman said she then felt a burning sensation on her face.

“I just grabbed my face which caused the headphones to go around my neck,” the woman was quoted as saying in the statement. “I continued to feel burning so I grabbed them off and threw them on the floor. They were sparking and had small amounts of fire.”

Flight attendants poured a bucket of water on the headphones. The battery and cover were melted and stuck to the floor of the plane.

Passengers were “coughing and choking” for the rest of the flight, the woman said.

The transport safety agency said it believes the batteries in the headphones likely caught on fire. A spokesman said the agency has decided not to say what brand of headphones was involved, because officials believe the problem was with the batteries.

http://www.atsb.gov.au/newsroom/news-items/2017/battery-explosion-mid-flight/

The Associated Press

