A slice for the stranded: Delta buys pizza for passengers

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines bought pizza for stranded passengers after canceling about 300 flights in the Southeast because of severe weather.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2o0Q230 ) reports the Atlanta-based airline ordered more than 450 pies for passengers in states including Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Florida after storms on Wednesday caused flights to be canceled or delayed. The storms produced strong winds and pounded the region with hail.

Delta communications manager Michael Thomas says stranded passengers at Nashville International Airport in Tennessee received 160 pizzas along with 60 footlong subs. He says employees ordered 60 pizzas and 20 trays of chicken biscuits to feed more than 300 customers in Panama City, Florida.

Some workers even handed out coloring books and games to passengers traveling with small children.

