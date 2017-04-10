Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Amtrak train hits car;…

Amtrak train hits car; Vermont woman dead at scene

By master
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 9:43 am < a min read
Share

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Police say a Vermont woman is dead after the car she was driving was hit by an Amtrak passenger train in the town of Colchester.

Police say they were notified of the crash at a marked rail crossing at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The vehicle, which was hit on the driver’s side, was pushed approximately 150 feet down the tracks.

The driver has been identified as 32-year-old Erin Allen, of Colchester. She was declared dead at the scene of the crash.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

The five passengers on the train were taken from the scene by taxi to their final destination in St. Albans.

The road and the tracks were closed for about four hours after the crash, but have been re-opened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Topics:
All News Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Amtrak train hits car;…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke helps wash Vietnam War Memorial

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.