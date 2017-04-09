Sports Listen

AP’s Abernathy receives VPA Lifetime Achievement Award

By master
and The Associated Press April 9, 2017 3:14 pm < a min read
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dorothy Abernathy, longtime Virginia bureau chief for The Associated Press, has been honored by The Virginia Press Association with its Lifetime Achievement Award for exceptional contributions to the newspaper industry.

Abernathy, who was honored Saturday at the VPA’s annual conference, is retiring in June after a 35-year career with the AP, including more than 30 years as bureau chief in Richmond.

Before joining AP, Abernathy spent four years at the Kansas City Star, where she was part of the reporting team that won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the 1981 skywalk collapse at the Kansas City Hyatt.

Abernathy started her AP career in Arkansas before moving to Roanoke. She also worked as an editor in Cleveland, Ohio, before returning to Virginia as bureau chief in 1989.

