Atlanta faces toughest test after fallen highway overpass

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 9:02 am < a min read
ATLANTA (AP) — Commuters are bracing for big rush hour traffic jams and delays at the start of their first full work week since the fiery collapse of a major Atlanta interstate bridge.

The Southeast’s largest city is facing a tough test starting Monday as crews remove a crumpled span of Interstate 85 that collapsed in a fierce fire late last week.

Officials pledged after Thursday’s collapse of the 350-foot section of bridge that a replacement bridge would be built as soon as possible, but that could take months. The bridge is the key link to some of the city’s biggest suburbs.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority says additional services will be provided Monday.

Authorities say the fire was started by a man who had talked about smoking crack under the bridge in an area north of downtown Atlanta.

___

This story has been edited to clarify that authorities said the suspect talked about smoking crack prior to the fire rather than that he smoked it.

The Associated Press

