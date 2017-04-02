Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Atlanta traffic horror: Crews…

Atlanta traffic horror: Crews razing fallen highway overpass

By Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 12:00 pm < a min read
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Crews continue to tear down and clear away debris after a section of a major interstate highway in Atlanta collapsed late last week after a raging fire.

Officials promised almost immediately after Thursday’s inferno that a 350-foot stretch of the Interstate 85 bridge would be replaced. But that will likely take several months, and many commuters are bracing for a long commute to work and school Monday as the first full week opens without the key link to Atlanta’s northern and northeast suburbs.

Even with some schools and businesses closed Friday, Atlanta’s mass transit system was swamped and other highways slowed to a crawl.

Authorities say a man smoking crack started the blaze Thursday night, which burned construction materials stored beneath the interstate overpass north of downtown Atlanta.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Atlanta traffic horror: Crews…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.