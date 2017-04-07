Sports Listen

Atlantic City casino profit is new evidence of stabilization

By WAYNE PARRY
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 3:26 pm < a min read
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos saw their gross operating profits increase by 7.3 percent in 2016.

Figures released Friday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the eight casinos that began the year earned an operating profit of more than $587 million.

The figures provide new evidence that Atlantic City’s casino industry is stabilizing after a brutal three-year period in which five of its 12 casinos shut down.

When the now-shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino is removed from the equation, the figure rises to a 9 percent profit increase for the surviving seven casinos. The Taj closed in October.

The Borgata posted the largest profit with nearly $245 million.

Gross operating profit reflects earnings before interest, taxes and other charges, and is a widely accepted measure of profitability in the casino industry.

