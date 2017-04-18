Sports Listen

Bank of America beats Street 1Q forecasts

April 18, 2017
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bank of America Corp. on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $4.86 billion.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 41 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The nation’s second-largest bank posted revenue of $24.9 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $22.25 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.54 billion.

Bank of America shares have climbed 3 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased nearly 5 percent. The stock has increased 61 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAC

