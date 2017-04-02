Bank of Japan survey shows uptick in business outlook

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.
Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
|Mar 31, 2017
|YTD
|L Income
|18.7281
|-0.0070
|1.39%
|L 2020
|25.1904
|-0.0224
|2.42%
|L 2030
|27.9439
|-0.0394
|3.47%
|L 2040
|30.0274
|-0.0495
|3.99%
|L 2050
|17.1881
|-0.0322
|4.47%
|G Fund
|15.2761
|0.0009
|0.38%
|F Fund
|17.6102
|0.0215
|0.94%
|C Fund
|32.7472
|-0.0740
|5.95%
|S Fund
|42.8703
|0.0706
|4.66%
|I Fund
|26.4109
|-0.1258
|4.37%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.