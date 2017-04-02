Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Bank of Japan survey…

Bank of Japan survey shows uptick in business outlook

By master
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 8:39 pm < a min read
Share

TOKYO (AP) — A quarterly survey by the Bank of Japan shows business sentiment among large manufacturers has brightened since late last year.

The “tankan” report released Monday put sentiment among big manufacturers at 12, up from 10 in December. The outlook for the current quarter was slightly worse, at 11.

Japan has seen exports recover in recent months as China’s economy has stabilized, helping regional economies.

Medium-sized and small companies also were more upbeat in this survey, though they, too, forecast deteriorating conditions for April-June.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

The BOJ tankan showed large manufacturers intend to increase spending on factories and equipment by 0.6 percent in this fiscal year. Overall, companies plan to cut such capital spending by 1.3 percent.

The survey of 10,799 companies was conducted from late February to the end of March.

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Bank of Japan survey…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.