Bank of Japan survey shows uptick in business outlook

TOKYO (AP) — A quarterly survey by the Bank of Japan shows business sentiment among large manufacturers has brightened since late last year.

The “tankan” report released Monday put sentiment among big manufacturers at 12, up from 10 in December. The outlook for the current quarter was slightly worse, at 11.

Japan has seen exports recover in recent months as China’s economy has stabilized, helping regional economies.

Medium-sized and small companies also were more upbeat in this survey, though they, too, forecast deteriorating conditions for April-June.

Advertisement

The BOJ tankan showed large manufacturers intend to increase spending on factories and equipment by 0.6 percent in this fiscal year. Overall, companies plan to cut such capital spending by 1.3 percent.

The survey of 10,799 companies was conducted from late February to the end of March.