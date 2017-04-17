Sports Listen

Trending:

Real change in gov't reorg?NGA inroads w/ Silicon ValleyCloser look at Trump gov't innovation
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Boeing to issue layoff…

Boeing to issue layoff notices to hundreds of employees

By master
and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 8:11 pm < a min read
Share

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Boeing will issue hundreds of layoff notices to engineers in Washington state this week.

The Daily Herald reported Monday (https://goo.gl/BWosp) that a memo from the company’s vice president of engineering for Boeing Commercial Airplanes John Hamilton says the cuts are necessary to stay competitive.

Hamilton also said in the memo that more cuts in engineering could come later this year.

In just over the past year, Boeing Commercial Airplanes reduced its workforce by more than 9,000, mainly through buyouts and retirements.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

At the end of March, the division employed nearly 74,200 people, down from over 83,000 at the end of 2015.

___

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com

Topics:
All News Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Boeing to issue layoff…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Fed Photo of the Day

Trump White House embraces Easter tradition

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7354 0.0312 1.73%
L 2020 25.1698 0.0779 2.91%
L 2030 27.8831 0.1332 4.13%
L 2040 29.9414 0.1674 4.73%
L 2050 17.1259 0.1088 5.28%
G Fund 15.2931 0.0040 0.59%
F Fund 17.7638 -0.0132 0.93%
C Fund 32.5844 0.2782 6.07%
S Fund 42.4029 0.4520 4.57%
I Fund 26.3666 0.1134 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.