Sports Listen

Trending:

What happens after hiring freeze?New Hatch Act violation?How to fix federal hiring
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » China's exports accelerate in…

China’s exports accelerate in March, import growth moderates

By JOE McDONALD
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 3:54 am 1 min read
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China’s export growth accelerated in March in a positive sign for global demand, though import growth cooled.

Exports rose 16.4 percent from a year earlier to $180.6 billion, up from 4 percent growth in the first two months of the year, according to customs data released Thursday. Imports rose 20.3 percent to $156.6 billion, down growth in January-February of 26.4 percent.

The unexpectedly strong exports are a positive sign for Chinese leaders who want to avert job losses in trade-related industries while they try to nurture consumer-driven economic growth.

“External demand appears to have strengthened further,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report. “On the other hand, however, there are signs that the jump in imports on the back of China’s recent economic recovery may now be starting to lose steam.”

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

China’s politically sensitive global trade surplus contracted 20 percent from a year earlier to $23.9 billion.

The trade surplus with the United States was $17.7 billion and the gap with Europe was $7.7 billion.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump removed a potential threat to Chinese export performance when he said he won’t label Beijing a currency manipulator. The announcement represented a reverse from Trump’s campaign promise to issue such a declaration, which would open the way to possible sanctions.

“They’re not currency manipulators,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal. He said a U.S. declaration of that China manipulated the exchange rate of its yuan to gain a trade advantage could jeopardize talks with China on North Korea.

It is rare for American leaders to link trade or currency disputes to broader international security efforts against countries such as North Korea.

Asked whether his currency decision was part of an agreement over North Korea, Trump responded: “We’re going to see. We’re going to see about that.”

What makes the 2017 CR the worst yet for Defense?
Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » China's exports accelerate in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1861: First attack sparks Civil War

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA biologist collecting sample from wild mallard

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 -0.0133 1.73%
L 2020 25.1453 -0.0373 2.91%
L 2030 27.8477 -0.0675 4.13%
L 2040 29.8992 -0.0868 4.73%
L 2050 17.1000 -0.0575 5.28%
G Fund 15.2881 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7210 0.0017 0.93%
C Fund 32.5273 -0.1225 6.07%
S Fund 42.3257 -0.4417 4.57%
I Fund 26.3334 -0.0236 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.