CSX and Sherwin-Williams jump; United Rentals and eBay dip

and The Associated Press April 20, 2017 7:27 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

American Express Co., up $4.47 to $80.02

The company said its credit card members spent more and kept bigger balances on their cards.

CSX Corp., up $2.63 to $49.56

The railroad announced a strong first quarter and said restructuring and spending cuts will increase its annual profit about 25 percent.

eBay Inc., down $1.32 to $32.53

The online commerce company’s first-quarter results were in line with estimates but investors weren’t impressed.

KCG Holdings Inc., up $2.01 to $19.75

The financial services company accepted a buyout offer from Virtu Financial worth $20 per share, or about $1.33 billion.

Sherwin-Williams Co., up $12.48 to $324.02

The paint and coatings maker raised its profit guidance for the year as paint sales jumped and prices increased.

United Rentals Inc., down $6.21 to $113.24

The equipment rental company reported disappointing sales as prices remain somewhat weak.

Select Comfort Corp., up $7.31 to $33.18

The seller of beds, mattresses and bedding products raised its annual forecasts after a strong first-quarter report.

Alliance Data Systems Corp., up $19.98 to $260.62

The manager of loyalty and rewards programs for retailers and others posted better results than investors expected.

