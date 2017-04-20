CSX and Sherwin-Williams jump; United Rentals and eBay dip

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
American Express Co., up $4.47 to $80.02
The company said its credit card members spent more and kept bigger balances on their cards.
CSX Corp., up $2.63 to $49.56
White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
The railroad announced a strong first quarter and said restructuring and spending cuts will increase its annual profit about 25 percent.
eBay Inc., down $1.32 to $32.53
The online commerce company’s first-quarter results were in line with estimates but investors weren’t impressed.
KCG Holdings Inc., up $2.01 to $19.75
The financial services company accepted a buyout offer from Virtu Financial worth $20 per share, or about $1.33 billion.
Sherwin-Williams Co., up $12.48 to $324.02
‘If you’re a really good federal worker, you should welcome’ the reorganization plan, OMB says
The paint and coatings maker raised its profit guidance for the year as paint sales jumped and prices increased.
United Rentals Inc., down $6.21 to $113.24
The equipment rental company reported disappointing sales as prices remain somewhat weak.
Select Comfort Corp., up $7.31 to $33.18
The seller of beds, mattresses and bedding products raised its annual forecasts after a strong first-quarter report.
Alliance Data Systems Corp., up $19.98 to $260.62
The manager of loyalty and rewards programs for retailers and others posted better results than investors expected.