Czech court to decide on alleged LinkedIn hacker extradition

By master
and The Associated Press April 5, 2017 7:58 am < a min read
PRAGUE (AP) — The state prosecution in Prague says a Russian man who faces charges in the United States of hacking and stealing information from computers at LinkedIn, Dropbox and other San Francisco Bay Area companies can be extradited either to the United States and Russia.

Moscow wants him due to a 2009 internet theft.

Spokeswoman Stepanka Zenklova says the prosecution has established that both extradition requests are acceptable and Prague’s Municipal Court will decide.

A date for an extradition hearing has not been set, but court spokeswoman Marketa Puci says it’s a question of days or a week.

Nikulin was arrested in Prague on Oct. 5 after Interpol issued an international warrant. Czech officers cooperated with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the case.

