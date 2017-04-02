Dakota Access fight provides blueprint for pipeline protests

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Prolonged protests in North Dakota have failed to stop the flow of oil through the Dakota Access pipeline, but they’ve provided inspiration for protests against pipelines around the country.

Tactics used in North Dakota such as resistance camps, social media and online fundraising are now being used against pipeline projects in nearly a dozen states.

Dallas Goldtooth with the Indigenous Environmental Network says organizers want to use the momentum of the anti-Dakota Access movement to further the cause for cleaner energy and greater respect for the rights of indigenous people.

Some people don’t think that will pan out under the Trump administration, which has taken steps favorable to the fossil fuel industry. Congressman Kevin Cramer thinks the anti-pipeline movement will fade if protesters don’t achieve their goals and get discouraged.