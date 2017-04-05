Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Deal in Dunkin' Donuts…

Deal in Dunkin’ Donuts case could mean free buttered treats

By master
and The Associated Press April 5, 2017 9:17 am < a min read
Share

BOSTON (AP) — A proposed settlement between a Massachusetts man and Dunkin’ Donuts shops could mean free buttered baked goods for hundreds of customers and a huge payout for his lawyer.

Jan Polanik had sued a cluster of franchises of the Canton, Massachusetts-based doughnut and coffeehouse chain, saying he received margarine when he requested real butter.

The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2oBzi5L ) reports that the settlement filed in Suffolk Superior Court could mean $500 for Polanik, three free buttered baked goods for 1,400 other customers and $90,000 for Polanik’s attorney.

It could be several months before the settlement gets final court approval.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Polanik sued two companies that together own more than 20 stores.

The parent company has said that most of its Massachusetts locations offer both butter substitutes and the real thing.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Deal in Dunkin' Donuts…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Conservationists lobby Congress for National Park Service

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior secretary Zinke speaks at MLK Memorial

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7244 0.0025 1.73%
L 2020 25.1687 0.0050 2.91%
L 2030 27.9000 0.0077 4.13%
L 2040 29.9684 0.0091 4.73%
L 2050 17.1472 0.0057 5.28%
G Fund 15.2801 0.0009 0.59%
F Fund 17.6574 -0.0003 0.93%
C Fund 32.7186 0.0235 6.07%
S Fund 42.4956 -0.0170 4.57%
I Fund 26.3180 0.0070 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.