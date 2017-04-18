Deschutes to open pub in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — An Oregon-based brewer that’s planning to make Virginia home to its East Coast operations will also open a pub in downtown Roanoke.

Local media report the Deschutes Brewery tasting room is expected to open in downtown Roanoke in August.

The craft brewing company announced last year that it plans to invest $85 million to build a brewery in Roanoke that’s expected to create more than 100 new jobs. The Roanoke Times reports that construction on the brewery is expected to begin in 2019 and beer distribution will start by 2021.

A trade group says Deschutes was among the top 10 craft brewing companies in the country in 2015, based on sales volume.