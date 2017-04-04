Dollar mixed

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.
|Apr 03, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.7219
|-0.0062
|1.73%
|L 2020
|25.1637
|-0.0267
|2.91%
|L 2030
|27.8923
|-0.0516
|4.13%
|L 2040
|29.9593
|-0.0681
|4.73%
|L 2050
|17.1415
|-0.0466
|5.28%
|G Fund
|15.2792
|0.0031
|0.59%
|F Fund
|17.6577
|0.0475
|0.93%
|C Fund
|32.6951
|-0.0521
|6.07%
|S Fund
|42.5126
|-0.3577
|4.57%
|I Fund
|26.3110
|-0.0999
|7.35%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.