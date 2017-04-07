Sports Listen

Full New York rail service expected, 4 days after derailment

NEW YORK (AP) — Four days after a train derailed at New York’s Penn Station and created major headaches for commuters, service is expected to return to normal.

Amtrak says it expects to have all 21 tracks operating Friday morning.

Eight of the 21 have been out of service since Monday morning when a New Jersey Transit train derailed, causing cancellations and lengthy delays for travelers on Amtrak, NJ Transit and the Long Island Rail Road.

Amtrak’s CEO said Thursday the derailment was caused by weakened wooden ties that run crosswise under the rails. He says a routine inspection had previously noted the condition of the ties, but didn’t see them as in imminent danger of failure.

Amtrak says a March 24 derailment was caused by a mismatched rail and wasn’t related to Monday’s incident.

