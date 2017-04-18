Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Geese that died in…

Geese that died in Montana mine pit had lesions in throats

By master
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 11:34 am < a min read
Share

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Necropsies found geese that died late last year after landing in the toxic waters of a former open pit copper mine in Montana had severe internal tissue damage that appeared to have been caused by a corrosive substance.

A report released by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says copper and zinc — which were found in the birds’ stomachs — could have been the cause or contributing factor in the lesions in their throats, stomachs and intestines.

Between 3,000 and 4,000 snow geese died after a late migration combined with a sudden storm forced them to seek refuge in Berkeley Pit in Butte.

Montana Resources environmental affairs manager Mark Thompson tells The Montana Standard (bit.ly/2pOjOYH) that there was never any suspicion that the birds died from a cause other than exposure to the acidic water.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

___

Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com

Topics:
All News Business News Science News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Geese that died in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: The Ride of Paul Revere

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke works on burn pile with Nat'l Park Service crew

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7354 0.0312 1.73%
L 2020 25.1698 0.0779 2.91%
L 2030 27.8831 0.1332 4.13%
L 2040 29.9414 0.1674 4.73%
L 2050 17.1259 0.1088 5.28%
G Fund 15.2931 0.0040 0.59%
F Fund 17.7638 -0.0132 0.93%
C Fund 32.5844 0.2782 6.07%
S Fund 42.4029 0.4520 4.57%
I Fund 26.3666 0.1134 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.