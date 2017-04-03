Grain mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 3.20 cents higher at $4.2960 a bushel; May corn was up 3 cents at $3.6720 a bushel; May oats was up .40 cent at $2.2460 a bushel while May soybeans lost .20 cent to $9.4560 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was .23 cent lower at $1.1973 a pound; April feeder cattle was down .63 cent at $1.3333 pound; April lean hogs lost .03 cent to $.6565 a pound.