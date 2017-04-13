Sports Listen

Grain mostly higher, livestock mixed

By master
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 3:47 pm < a min read
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May was off 3.50 cents at 4.2975 a bushel; May corn was up 2 cents at 3.71 a bushel; May oats rose 1 cent at $2.2550 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 7.75 cents at $9.5550 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was up 1.17 cents at $1.2537 a pound; April feeder cattle rose .30 cent at $1.3780 a pound; while April lean hogs was up 0.23 cent at $.6245 a pound.

