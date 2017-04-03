Sports Listen

Trending:

OPM breach overboardTSP goes negativeTrump budget a reality?Neverending CR
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » How major US stock…

How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 4:44 pm < a min read
Share

U.S. stocks started the second quarter with a thud Monday after car makers reported disappointing March sales, a possible warning about other types of spending. But a late rally helped stocks escape bigger losses.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 3.88 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,358.84.

The Dow Jones industrial average declined 13.01 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,650.21.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

The Nasdaq composite dipped 17.06 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,894.68.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks dropped 16.25 points, or 1.2 percent, to 1,369.67.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 120.01 points, or 5.4 percent.

The Dow is up 887.61 points, or 4.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is 511.57 points, or 9.5 percent.

White House details how it wants civilian agencies to cut $18B in FY2017

The Russell 2000 is up 12.54 points, or 0.9 percent.

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » How major US stock…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1860: Pony Express debuts

Fed Photo of the Day

Explosive ordnance disposal training

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.73%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.91%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 4.13%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 4.73%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 5.28%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.59%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.93%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 6.07%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.57%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.