Sports Listen

Trending:

What gov't reorg means for fedsPost-hiring freeze plan?No 'backdoor draft' for Air Force pilots
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Leak raises concerns about…

Leak raises concerns about aging Alaska seafloor pipelines

By DAN JOLING
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 3:53 pm < a min read
Share

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An ongoing leak of millions of cubic feet of natural gas from a pipeline in Alaska’s picturesque Cook Inlet is prompting scrutiny of its petroleum production facilities.

Cook Inlet is home to endangered beluga whales, humpback whales and wild salmon.

Fourteen of the inlet’s 17 production platforms were built in 1968 or before.

Environmental groups say the age of the pipelines significantly raises the chance of a spill that could harm wildlife.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

They’re pushing federal regulators for immediate pipeline inspections.

Hilcorp Alaska, LLC is the inlet’s largest producer.

The company says pipelines already are maintained and inspected to state and federal requirements.

Hilcorp senior vice president David Wilkins says pipeline age does on its own pose a threat.

He says Hilcorp is spending millions to keep its infrastructure safe.

March TSP returns: In like a lamb, out like a lion
Topics:
All News Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Leak raises concerns about…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1943: Jefferson Memorial dedicated on president's 200th birthday

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA biologist collecting sample from wild mallard

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 -0.0133 1.73%
L 2020 25.1453 -0.0373 2.91%
L 2030 27.8477 -0.0675 4.13%
L 2040 29.8992 -0.0868 4.73%
L 2050 17.1000 -0.0575 5.28%
G Fund 15.2881 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7210 0.0017 0.93%
C Fund 32.5273 -0.1225 6.07%
S Fund 42.3257 -0.4417 4.57%
I Fund 26.3334 -0.0236 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.