Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes in DHS morale? Future of VA's mobile strategyFaster promotions for Navy officers?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Malaysia seizes 18 rhino…

Malaysia seizes 18 rhino horns from Mozambique

By master
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 2:54 am < a min read
Share

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian authorities say they have seized 18 rhino horns believed to have been smuggled into the country from Mozambique.

Airport customs director Hamzah Sundang says the horns were flown from Mozambique and transited in Doha before arriving at the Kuala Lumpur airport last Friday. He said the horns, which weighed 51.4 kilograms (113 pounds) and worth 13.6 million ringgit ($3.1 million), were declared as art objects in a forged air bill with a fake final destination.

Hamzah said Monday that custom officials made the seizure at the airport cargo warehouse based on a tip and that no arrests were made. Hamzah said the case is being investigated for smuggling of prohibited goods.

Rhino horns are believed to have medicinal properties and are in high demand in Asia.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Malaysia seizes 18 rhino…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1954: Eisenhower gives famous 'domino theory' speech

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA employees volunteer at People's Garden

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7188 -0.0029 1.73%
L 2020 25.1507 -0.0070 2.91%
L 2030 27.8665 -0.0116 4.13%
L 2040 29.9257 -0.0142 4.73%
L 2050 17.1194 -0.0087 5.28%
G Fund 15.2831 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6400 -0.0283 0.93%
C Fund 32.6677 -0.0268 6.07%
S Fund 42.4456 -0.0163 4.57%
I Fund 26.2396 -0.0028 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.