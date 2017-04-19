Sports Listen

Manufacturer brings 42 new jobs to Salisbury

April 19, 2017
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Delaware plastics manufacturer Craig Technologies is expanding operations in Maryland after acquiring a majority stake in Manufacturing Support Industries Inc., a maker of components for the defense industry.

News outlets report that as a part of the deal, product lines are being integrated at MSI’s Salisbury facility, which will add 42 new jobs in the next three years.

Craig Technologies President Don Hollenbeck say the integration of tools and capabilities coupled with the machining abilities of MSI will allow MSI to become more competitive.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the 42 new jobs the expansion will create, is a win for the community that will provide better opportunities for Marylanders.

To assist, the Maryland Department of Commerce and the Salisbury-Wicomico Economic Development Corporations are each providing a $100,000 loan.

