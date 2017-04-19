Sports Listen

Markets Right Now: Stocks move higher at midday

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 19, 2017 12:03 pm 1 min read
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

U.S. indexes are mostly higher in midday trading, led by gains in retailers and health care stocks.

Nordstrom rose 2.5 percent and Cigna gained 1.3 percent Wednesday.

Carmakers and auto parts companies are also rising, but investors are selling high-dividend companies as bond yields increase.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Steep losses for IBM are dragging the Dow Jones industrial average lower.

Morgan Stanley jumped 2.7 percent after reporting higher earnings than analysts were expecting, thanks partly to strong trading results.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,347.

The Dow edged down 33 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,488.

The Nasdaq composite increased 39 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,889.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.22 percent.

Hiring freeze or thaw? What OMB’s memo really says

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, led by solid gains in banks.

Investment bank Morgan Stanley jumped 3.3 percent in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday after reporting higher earnings than analysts were expecting, thanks partly to strong trading results.

Rising bond yields were also helping banks. Higher yields allow banks to charge higher interest rates on loans. Bank of America rose 1.6 percent.

IBM slumped 4.9 percent after reporting sales that missed estimates.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,349.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 6 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 20,529.

The Nasdaq composite increased 30 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,880.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.20 percent.

Top Stories

