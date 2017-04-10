Sports Listen

Markets Right Now: Energy stocks lead early gains in US

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 9:40 am < a min read
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in energy and industrial companies.

Oil companies were rising along with the price of crude early Monday. Hess rose 2.2 percent and rig operator Transocean increased 1.4 percent.

Among industrial companies, transportation company Ryder System 1.7 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,360.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 36 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,693. The Nasdaq composite climbed 16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,894.

