Markets Right Now: US stocks waver in midday trading

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 11:57 am 1 min read
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

The stock market shook off an early stumble and was trading mixed at midday.

Energy and industrial stocks were among the biggest gainers Tuesday. Range Resources rose 3.7 percent. Caterpillar was up 2.3 percent.

Staples jumped 10 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported that the office supplies company is talking to private equity firms about a potential sale.

Lighting maker Acuity Brands plunged 12 percent after its profit and sales were weaker than expected.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was little changed at 2,358.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,695. The Nasdaq composite was down a fraction at 5,894.

___

9:35 a.m.

Why TSP returns might be lower in the future

Stocks are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street with banks and energy companies taking the biggest losses.

Bank of America lost 1.4 percent early Tuesday.

In earnings news, lighting maker Acuity Brands is down 12 percent after its profit and sales were weaker than expected.

Retailer Conn’s is up 28 percent on strong earnings and a partnership with Progressive Leasing, which will provide financing to customers.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,354.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 19 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,632. The Nasdaq composite fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,892.

