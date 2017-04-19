Sports Listen

New on-ramp for rebuilt DC tunnel to open

April 19, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — A major road construction and real estate development project in downtown Washington has reached a milestone.

Developers and city officials will be on hand Wednesday to celebrate the opening of the new on-ramp for the Interstate 395 tunnel. The ramp will open to traffic on Saturday.

The new ramp is part of a major reconstruction of the tunnel and its connecting roads, as well as a $1.3 billion mixed-use development called Capitol Crossing. Officials will provide an update on the ongoing work.

