New Zealand toughens requirements for skilled immigrants

and The Associated Press April 19, 2017 2:55 am < a min read
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand is introducing tougher requirements for skilled overseas workers as it tries to control immigration numbers that have reached an all-time high.

The announcement by Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse comes after Australia said it would scrap a temporary visa for skilled overseas workers and U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order he said should help American workers whose jobs are threatened by skilled immigrants.

Woodhouse said Wednesday in a speech the government would not apologize for the fact that most industries that relied on overseas workers were saying it was becoming more difficult to recruit people from abroad. He said the government was committed to putting New Zealanders first.

The changes include new income thresholds for immigrants to qualify as skilled or highly skilled.

