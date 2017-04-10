Sports Listen

NYC train commute back to normal a week after derailment

April 10, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — The morning commute is expected to return to normal for tens of thousands of New York City-bound train riders whose trip was snarled by last week’s derailment at Penn Station.

Officials with the Long Island Rail Road tell Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2pl5Jl5 ) they don’t expect any delays Monday morning, while Amtrak says normal operations are expected. New Jersey Transit trains headed to Penn Station are also back on schedule.

Major service disruptions emerged after a NJ Transit train derailed when a weakened railroad tie gave way at Penn Station. The incident shut down eight of the station’s 21 tracks.

Amtrak service in the Northeast from Boston to Washington was disrupted. The accident affected commuter trains in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut for the better part of last week.

