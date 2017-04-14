Sports Listen

Police take hands-off approach for overbooked flights

By master
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 6:28 am < a min read
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police at airports in the New York City metropolitan area are taking a hands-off approach when it comes to removing passengers from overbooked flights.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Superintendent Michael Fedorko on Thursday issued a new policy after a passenger was dragged from an oversold United Airlines flight Sunday evening at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The policy says officers will not assist in the physical removal of passengers to accommodate the airline’s request. Officers are to examine each instance on a case-by-case basis.

The police department oversees Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark airports.

