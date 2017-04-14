Sports Listen

Power problem leaves train stuck in Hudson River tunnel

April 14, 2017
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey Transit train with about 1,200 passengers aboard is stuck in a Hudson River tunnel between New York and New Jersey.

Authorities say the Northeast Corridor train became disabled around 3:40 p.m. Friday due to an Amtrak overhead power problem. The train had departed from Trenton and was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station in New York at 3:15 p.m.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported, and there are no reports of anyone needing assistance.

Officials say delays of up to 45 minutes were reported into and out of Penn Station. A rescue train was being dispatched to push the train into Penn Station.

Amtrak workers are in the tunnel assessing the extent of the damage.

The Associated Press

