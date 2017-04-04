Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS shows improvementsNew cuts for EPA?Navy looking for new hires?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Ralph Lauren to shut…

Ralph Lauren to shut down Fifth Avenue Polo store

By master
and The Associated Press April 4, 2017 1:22 pm 1 min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren Corp. said Tuesday that it is shuttering its high-profile Polo store on New York’s Fifth Avenue, less than three years after opening it.

The closure is part of the New York fashion company’s plan to save $140 million annually. The company said it will close other stores, cut jobs and shut some corporate offices, but did not provide details.

Representatives for Ralph Lauren did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The company is trying to turn its business around in the face of falling revenue. Like other traditional brands, Ralph Lauren has been hurt by sluggish performance at major department stores as shoppers increasingly skip the mall and shop online.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

CEO Stefan Larsson, who was hired less than two years ago to revive the brand, is leaving next month. The company’s chief financial officer, Jane Nielsen, will lead the company until a successor is found.

The three-story Fifth Avenue store was opened in late 2014 as a home for Ralph Lauren’s Polo brand clothing. Soon after, the company opened the nearby Polo Bar Restaurant, which it will continue to operate.

A coffee shop inside the Fifth Avenue store will be closed, but the company said it is looking at ways to keep the Ralph’s Coffee brand alive. Clothing will be moved to its other New York stores, including its Madison Avenue flagship. The company did not give a date for the Fifth Avenue store closure.

Shares of Ralph Lauren fell $4.18, or 5 percent, to $77.19 Tuesday afternoon.

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Ralph Lauren to shut…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1949: NATO pact signed

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson signs book during Texas listening tour

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7219 -0.0062 1.73%
L 2020 25.1637 -0.0267 2.91%
L 2030 27.8923 -0.0516 4.13%
L 2040 29.9593 -0.0681 4.73%
L 2050 17.1415 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2792 0.0031 0.59%
F Fund 17.6577 0.0475 0.93%
C Fund 32.6951 -0.0521 6.07%
S Fund 42.5126 -0.3577 4.57%
I Fund 26.3110 -0.0999 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.