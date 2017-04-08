Romania: 2 train drivers die after train derails on a bridge

Sports Listen

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Authorities say two train drivers have died in western Romania after their cargo train derailed on a bridge.

Romania’s CFR railways said 14 of the train’s 16 carriages overturned Saturday afternoon and some of the carriages were hanging over the edge of a bridge.

Police spokesman Bogdan Nitu said railway traffic was blocked in the town of Petrosani near the Jiu Valley after the accident. He said the transportation ministry was investigating the cause of the accident.

A CFR statement said the initial cause was believed to be a defect with the train’s brakes.

