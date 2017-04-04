Staples shares jump on media report of sale talks

Sports Listen

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Staples Inc. jumped Tuesday on reports that the office supply chain is exploring a sale less than a year after it scrapped a $6.3 billion merger with rival Office Depot.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the company is in early talks with private-equity bidders. Staples said it has no comment on the report.

The stock rose $1.18, or 13.6 percent, to $9.84 in morning trading.

Staples and Office Depot faced heavy regulatory resistance over their proposed merger, culminating in a federal judge blocking the deal. The companies abandoned the deal in May and said they would move forward with new business strategies.

