Sunkist CEO Russell Hanlin dies at 84

April 13, 2017
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Russell Hanlin, who was president and CEO of Sunkist Growers for two decades, has died.

The marketing cooperative says Hanlin was 84 when he died Tuesday. It didn’t indicate where he died but says he’s survived by his wife in Pasadena, California.

Sunkist has 6,000 members who grow citrus fruits in California and Arizona. In addition to global fruit sales, the cooperative has leased its brand for use in everything from soft drinks to vitamins.

Hanlin retired in 1997, at a time when annual sales topped $1 billion.

Hanlin also served on global trade committees under Presidents Carter, Reagan and George Bush.

