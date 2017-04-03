Sports Listen

Tech leaders, others launch $14M ‘News Integrity’ nonprofit

By master
and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 12:01 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook and Mozilla are among the companies and organizations launching a $14 million fund to promote news literacy and increase trust in journalism.

The nonprofit, called the News Integrity Initiative, will be based at the City University of New York. It will run as an independent project of the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism.

Others contributing to the fund include Craigslist founder Craig Newmark and the Ford Foundation.

Recent polls show the public’s trust in the news industry at a low.

False news and misinformation, often masquerading as trustworthy news and spreading on social media, has gained a lot of attention since the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Companies like Facebook are trying to address the issue.

