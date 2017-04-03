The Latest: Drivers hit Atlanta roads after bridge collapse

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on commuters facing traffic challenge after fiery collapse of a major Atlanta interstate bridge. (all times local):

7:25 a.m.

Traffic appeared light Monday morning around 6 a.m. as the first full workweek opens since the fiery collapse of a major Atlanta interstate bridge.

Crews continued working around the clock to remove scorched debris from the collapsed bridge weakened by a fierce blaze on Thursday. A portion of Interstate 85 is still closed and commuters were redirected to take alternate route to bypass the wrecked area.

Advertisement

Fewer cars are expected to be on the road than usual because spring break for all metro Atlanta public schools began Monday.

The bridge is the key link to some of the city’s biggest suburbs. It carries about 400,000 vehicles a day in a city.

Officials pledged after Thursday’s collapse of a 350-foot section of Interstate 85 that a replacement bridge would be built as soon as possible, but could it take months.

___

3:15 a.m.

Commuters are bracing for big rush hour traffic jams and delays at the start of their first full work week since the fiery collapse of a major Atlanta interstate bridge.

The Southeast’s largest city is facing a tough test starting Monday as crews remove a crumpled span of Interstate 85 that collapsed in a fierce fire late last week.

Officials pledged after Thursday’s collapse of the 350-foot section of bridge that a replacement bridge would be built as soon as possible, but that could take months. The bridge is the key link to some of the city’s biggest suburbs.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority says additional services will be provided Monday.

Authorities say the fire was started by a man smoking crack under the bridge in an area north of downtown Atlanta.