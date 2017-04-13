Sports Listen

Trending:

What gov't reorg means for fedsPost-hiring freeze plan?No 'backdoor draft' for Air Force pilots
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » The Latest: Official: 1…

The Latest: Official: 1 dead, 3 wounded in Atlanta shooting

By master
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 6:45 pm < a min read
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on a multiple shooting at one of Atlanta’s public transit stations (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

A spokesman for Atlanta’s public transit system says one person is dead after a multiple shooting.

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority spokesman Erik Burton tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2peCmBz ) that four people were shot Thursday afternoon at the West Lake MARTA station and one of them has died.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Burton says the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. and a suspect is in custody. Authorities have not released the man’s name but say he’s in his 30s.

No other details were released.

___

4:49 p.m.

Authorities say at least four people have been shot at an Atlanta public transit station.

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority spokesman Erik Burton says in a statement that the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the West Lake station, which has been temporarily closed.

What makes the 2017 CR the worst yet for Defense?

Grady Hospital spokeswoman Denise Simpson says all four victims are in stable, noncritical condition.

Burton says police have detained a suspect but further details were not immediately released.

He says MARTA has set up a bus between stations to accommodate customers during the closure.

Topics:
All News Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » The Latest: Official: 1…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1943: Jefferson Memorial dedicated on president's 200th birthday

Fed Photo of the Day

Work continues on Cannon Renewal Project

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 -0.0133 1.73%
L 2020 25.1453 -0.0373 2.91%
L 2030 27.8477 -0.0675 4.13%
L 2040 29.8992 -0.0868 4.73%
L 2050 17.1000 -0.0575 5.28%
G Fund 15.2881 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7210 0.0017 0.93%
C Fund 32.5273 -0.1225 6.07%
S Fund 42.3257 -0.4417 4.57%
I Fund 26.3334 -0.0236 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.