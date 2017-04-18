Sports Listen

The Latest: Volkswagen unveils electric concept vehicle

By master
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 6:18 am < a min read
SHANGHAI (AP) — The Latest on Auto Shanghai 2017 (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Volkswagen has unveiled an electric crossover concept vehicle, the I.D. Crozz, on the eve of the Shanghai auto show.

The Crozz isn’t intended for sale, but VW says it has a top speed of 112 miles (180 kilometers) per hour and a range of 311 miles (500 kilometers) on one charge.

Such range could help electrics win wider consumer acceptance by reducing “range anxiety,” or fear of running out of power without a charger nearby.

Volkswagen said earlier it will launch a pure-electric car in China next year. It joins General Motors, Ford and other automakers that have announced electric models for China as Beijing steps up pressure on the industry to develop alternatives to gasoline.

