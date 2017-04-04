Sports Listen

Train derailment at Penn Station affects next day’s commute

April 4, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Commuters are still feeling the effects of a train derailment involving a New Jersey Transit train a day earlier at Penn Station.

The Long Island Rail Road canceled 10 trains to Penn Station on Tuesday morning and terminated four others at Jamaica in Queens. LIRR officials tell Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2n6Lrzg ) that schedules also are being disrupted by a broken rail in Queens and a NJ Transit train stuck in a tunnel while headed to a storage yard in Queens.

NJ Transit says it’s operating Tuesday morning on an adjusted schedule.

Amtrak says riders using Penn Station should expect delays of 30 minutes to an hour.

A NJ Transit train was pulling into Penn Station on Monday when it derailed, causing minor injuries to five people and disrupting service throughout the day.

