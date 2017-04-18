Sports Listen

Trending:

Real change in gov't reorg?NGA inroads w/ Silicon ValleyCloser look at Trump gov't innovation
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Tuition increase approved at…

Tuition increase approved at Christopher Newport University

By master
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 2:33 am < a min read
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The cost of attending Christopher Newport University is going up.

The Daily Press reports (http://bit.ly/2oPQGmr ) the school’s Board of Visitors voted last week to raise tuition and other costs.

The total cost of in-state students is going up 3.8 percent to $24,878 a year. For out-of-state students, costs will increase $1,480 to $37,074 a year. CNU’s total cost for in-state students ranks fourth among public schools in Virginia.

The school says the increase will help fund faculty and staff pay raises.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Tuition increase approved at…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Fed Photo of the Day

Trump White House embraces Easter tradition

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7354 0.0312 1.73%
L 2020 25.1698 0.0779 2.91%
L 2030 27.8831 0.1332 4.13%
L 2040 29.9414 0.1674 4.73%
L 2050 17.1259 0.1088 5.28%
G Fund 15.2931 0.0040 0.59%
F Fund 17.7638 -0.0132 0.93%
C Fund 32.5844 0.2782 6.07%
S Fund 42.4029 0.4520 4.57%
I Fund 26.3666 0.1134 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.