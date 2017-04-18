Tuition increase approved at Christopher Newport University

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The cost of attending Christopher Newport University is going up.
The Daily Press reports (http://bit.ly/2oPQGmr ) the school’s Board of Visitors voted last week to raise tuition and other costs.
The total cost of in-state students is going up 3.8 percent to $24,878 a year. For out-of-state students, costs will increase $1,480 to $37,074 a year. CNU’s total cost for in-state students ranks fourth among public schools in Virginia.
The school says the increase will help fund faculty and staff pay raises.
Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.