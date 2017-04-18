Sports Listen

Trending:

Real change in gov't reorg?NGA inroads w/ Silicon ValleyCloser look at Trump gov't innovation
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Uber banned in Czech…

Uber banned in Czech Republic’s 2nd biggest city

By master
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 8:25 am < a min read
Share

PRAGUE (AP) — A court has banned the ride-sharing service Uber from operating in Brno, the second largest city in the Czech Republic.

The Brno regional court issued the ban after a legal complaint by a taxi company with support from Brno City Hall.

Uber, which has been operating in Brno since Feb. 1, can yet appeal the ruling.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Brno City Hall said it is not against mobile applications and new taxi services but they have to be provided in line with the law.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Uber argues it is not a common taxi company but the court ruled that it is.

Some of Uber’s services are banned in other European cities. But the company still operates in the Czech capital, Prague.

Topics:
All News Business News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Uber banned in Czech…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: The Ride of Paul Revere

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke works on burn pile with Nat'l Park Service crew

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7354 0.0312 1.73%
L 2020 25.1698 0.0779 2.91%
L 2030 27.8831 0.1332 4.13%
L 2040 29.9414 0.1674 4.73%
L 2050 17.1259 0.1088 5.28%
G Fund 15.2931 0.0040 0.59%
F Fund 17.7638 -0.0132 0.93%
C Fund 32.5844 0.2782 6.07%
S Fund 42.4029 0.4520 4.57%
I Fund 26.3666 0.1134 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.