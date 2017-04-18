UnitedHealth tops Street 1Q forecasts

Sports Listen

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group Inc. on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $2.17 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $2.23. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $2.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.18 per share.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted revenue of $48.72 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $48.37 billion.

UnitedHealth expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.65 to $9.85 per share, with revenue expected to be $200 billion.

UnitedHealth shares have increased 4.5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen roughly 5 percent. The stock has risen 31 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNH

