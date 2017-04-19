Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » University of Virginia getting…

University of Virginia getting new solar-panel system

By master
and The Associated Press April 19, 2017 2:53 am < a min read
Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia is getting its first large solar project.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Tuesday that the school will put a 324-panel system at the school’s Clemons Library.

The solar panels will produce enough energy to power about 15 homes.

McAuliffe praised the school for pursuing a solar project. The governor has been an outspoken advocate for increased solar power in Virginia, which has lagged behind its neighboring states in solar power currently in use.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » University of Virginia getting…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: The Ride of Paul Revere

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts National Guard and reenactors honor American Revolution

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7263 -0.0091 1.73%
L 2020 25.1393 -0.0305 2.91%
L 2030 27.8257 -0.0574 4.13%
L 2040 29.8682 -0.0732 4.73%
L 2050 17.0773 -0.0486 5.28%
G Fund 15.2941 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8288 0.0650 0.93%
C Fund 32.4907 -0.0937 6.07%
S Fund 42.4020 -0.0009 4.57%
I Fund 26.1804 -0.1862 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.