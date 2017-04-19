University of Virginia getting new solar-panel system

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia is getting its first large solar project.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Tuesday that the school will put a 324-panel system at the school’s Clemons Library.

The solar panels will produce enough energy to power about 15 homes.

McAuliffe praised the school for pursuing a solar project. The governor has been an outspoken advocate for increased solar power in Virginia, which has lagged behind its neighboring states in solar power currently in use.